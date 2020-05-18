Is there a curfew on Eid al-Fitr?

Within the scope of Corona virus epidemic measures, the barber, hairdresser and beauty salons and shopping centers, which were closed two months ago, were opened under the normalization calendar last week.

Six days before the Eid al-Fitr, everyone is wondering whether curfews will be applied during the holiday. Presidential Cabinet will meet today under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SOURCES CLOSE TO THE CABINET Says ‘It Will Be Applied’

It will be decided whether to apply curfews during the Eid al-Fitr during the meeting, which will mainly focus on the corona virus measures and the continuity of the normalization calendar.

The cities, where the travel ban was lifted, are expected to be added at the meeting. With the opening of shopping malls, hairdressers, hairdressers and beauty salons, the results obtained will also be evaluated.

According to the information obtained from sources close to the Cabinet, curfew restrictions will be applied on 23-24-25-26 May starting from the Ramadan Feast, in line with the recommendations of the Scientific Committee.