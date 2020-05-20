Phase 2, in Italy reopening between whiners and brave

There is restart and restart. But at the basis of each restart there can only be self-confidence. And not the complaint and the victimism: the state does not help me, Europe does only its own things, the Mes is a plot to starve us and who knows what will ever be behind the recovery funds. The so-called Marshall Plan of June 1947 was called the European Recovery Plan (ERP) and behind that $ 14 billion financial aid, often wrongly or rightly compared to what we are trying to do now. In addition to the interests of international politics and the nascent Cold War, there were the extreme credibility and the demonstration of commitment and hard work that the Italian people and their ruling classes had shown in the immediate post-war phase. The Prime Minister, De Gasperi, went overseas to say in Cleveland’s famous speech to the Americans: “You have seen the Italians at work in these first years of our restored democracy, and you have seen that we are poor means but very full of firm intentions. ». Of tenacity, and desire to do. Even so, we won the support, aid and collaboration, not the tips, of that great country. And the rest was the take-off of a nation that knew how to recover from the economic and social rubble without crying over it.

Now the risk that faces us in phase 2 is that of not giving our ability to do, believe and create fully, rolling up our sleeves to get up in every way. And instead to take refuge in the other part of the national character, which unfortunately exists even if it is hoped to be increasingly residual because the times do not allow it. In short, two Italias are looming: the one that believes in it and the one that recriminates, that of giving us something to do and that of the whining. This dichotomy threatens to frustrate or reduce the excellent evidence that the Italians have given during the most acute moment of the emergency, when – denying also great geniuses such as Montanelli or Longanesi or Flaiano who stigmatized or pretended to mock our weaknesses – we we have shown ourselves to be a serious, disciplined and aware people more than others of the extent of the ongoing battle.

Now the virtuous work undertaken months ago should be completed. And do not brush up, as pieces of Italy are doing and also important institutions such as unions, the conception of the state of babysitting or of the mother state that owes everything and that is expected to accompany us from the cradle to the coffin (possibly as late as possible) . The state must make the state and not become the only saint in the eyes of the people and some categories to vote for recovery. Otherwise, we end up being deresponsible, and to fall into the cliché we hopefully undeserved of the usual Italian “mammals”, which depend on the parent and not on themselves.

The roll up our sleeves can only be the premise and the juice of the going will be all right. Conversely, turning around the cities, the grumbling seems the prevailing attitude. Even if it is not. And although less visible, in fact, you can see the other Italy, the adult one of the optimists who are nothing but well-informed pessimists: that is, those who know that the less you complain and the more you are respected and supported in your efforts or, to put it to De Gasperi , in your “firm intentions”.

If the dignified and proactive attitude prevails over the recriminatory and welfare one – which also has its political-cultural links in a part of the government, think of the income of Grillino citizenship that now even would be wanted universal – it acquires more authority. And we are stronger on the continental chessboard of policies for reconstruction, we become more equipped to contrast the resurgent – indeed, never dormant – prejudices by the hawks of Northern Europe.

We need character, that’s it. We must feed on tiger steaks. Just deserve the help. But not by beggars, not in internal logic (if the state does not help me, I turn to the small states, that is, to the regions and to the governors who are eager to be protagonists) and internationally of the subsidy due. Indeed, this would be the right time, given that in history the outbreaks of the epidemic have often created modernization, to free themselves from ancient legacies of the Italian mentality, which are not the best.

