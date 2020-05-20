The rotten money that devours honest Italy

chronicle Coronavirus, because the mafia wants to take care of our business by ROBERTO SAVIANO

Waiting for Europe to move, waiting for the institutions to give guarantees to the banks, waiting for the layoffs to finally start, waiting for the money to arrive in the account, waiting for it to reopen, waiting … and still waiting … there are those who are supplying money to businesses, families, merchants: usurers. That money is everything is all we know about money: I manipulated the famous verse of Emily Dickinson by replacing the word love with money. But that’s not true – I expect as an answer – money is not everything! Of course, I would even say, of course they are not everything, but the same is true of love, it is not true that love is everything. Well – I would argue – but love in Emily’s verse is considered in her ability to make sense of everything, so it is poetically everything. To this objection, I would like to remind you that in general those who declare that money is not a reason for happiness or serenity are found precisely among those who possess it to the point of understanding that it is actually not a single sufficient condition to be happy. Those who have no money, however, know that everything starts from having it. Rights and social security are the liberating political strategies that take away the centrality of money, because if you have to buy health, school, if you have to buy respect, tolerance, if reputation, charisma and even sensuality are affordable, behold, money becomes everything, more than anything, a measure of everything.

But let’s go back to wear. The pandemic crisis and the political inability to manage it are exposing the entire economic system to a crisis whose borders we still cannot even understand. The absence of money does not only create poverty, hardship and bankruptcy in individuals, the company that dies, the neighborhood that transforms, the city that gets worse. The real dynamic of the liquidity crisis has a much more universal principle that is generally overlooked, namely the fact that the absence of money does not make money disappear but leads to the victory of rotten money. And this is no longer a problem for the individual, for the individual company that closes, for the neighborhood that gets worse, but for everyone. It is everyone’s problem, even the most indifferent, of those who believe they can ignore the inconvenience by counting on the money of their own speculation and benefiting from the fact that, if the other shops close, the better it will be for their own. In short, so to speak: the victory of dirty money over clean money destroys the entire economy.

This is the time for bad money, we already have the first tests. The official figure of the Interior Ministry speaks of a +9.6 percent of usury crimes only in the first three months of the year: in March, compared to 2019, this is the only crime on the increase. The Naples figure is the most worrying: in March on March it has quintupled. Usury is addressed when every other space is closed (banks, loans from friends, relatives), when one’s goods sold on the market would not return what is needed. And we turn to the loan shark because usury, unlike banks, never refuses to give money. He grants them immediately, it doesn’t take as long as the banks; it grants as many as are requested, not like banks. And while banks only give money to those who already have money, the guarantee that asks for usury is not money and not even property: it is life itself. The moneylenders know that when you ask for money, you will bring it back because otherwise you will have broken legs, slaughtered dogs, daughters threatened with rape, burnt body; the revenge of the unpaid debt will be so fierce that you will find the money at any cost.

chronicle Coronavirus, Lamorgese: “First the anti-mafia certificate and then public money” by ALESSANDRA ZINITI

Usury can historically be divided into two macro-territories: family and business. Family usury is the one to which the family man turns to buy the car, to marry his daughter, the one that often covers the vice of the game, the desire to renovate the house. Then there is business usury, replacing bank credit lines that do not arrive, to pay suppliers, to try to expand their turnover, or more often to pay employees in times of crisis. Covid made the two worlds coincide. At the national anti-usury consultation, requests for help doubled. However, the complaints do not correspond to the requests, the terror is still a lot. In 2019 alone, the National Antiracket Fund liquidated around 18 million to usury victims, while data say that in the two months of lockdown alone, five million have already been used to defend usury victims: 1.9 million only in Naples.

Where work is less guaranteed, usury is the only way to get money. And usury, which has a turnover of 30 billion a year (a figure considered valid by all the associations that study and contrast the phenomenon), is achieved without having to be close to criminal circles. In the latest studies by Sos Impresa, it is evident that accountants often bring the customer in crisis and the usurer into contact.

We are all, in principle, exposed to usury: not just the vicious, the almost criminal, or the gambler. Historically it was not a mafia practice, criminal organizations in principle rejected it (like prostitution) because it was considered a dishonorable practice. But in reality behind the excuse of honor there was the logic of consent: nothing is more hateful than a cravattaro, and being perceived as loan sharks did not guarantee neither the consent nor the fundamental respect for the power of a boss.

chronicle Coronavirus, the liquidity crisis gives the mafia free rein. Usury increased by 9 percent only in March by ALESSANDRA ZINITI

Many historical leaders, such as the head of the New family, the Nola Carmine Alfieri, like his rival Raffaele Cutolo, but also Saro Riccobono, the boss of Cosa Nostra di Mondello, had a hostile policy on usury. They forced interest to zero on particular occasions or cyclically forced usurers (from which they took percentages) not to do violence to the women of creditors. In short: the Camorra, ‘Ndrangheta and Cosa nostra usury kept it under control, they gained indirectly, but they couldn’t stand it. For some years, however, the mafias have decided to use the usury practice directly. The individual one has been delegated to the weaker groups, while corporate usury has become an increasingly central strategy for their business. They use corporate loans to devour them from within with debt. In recent weeks in Italy the invasion of locusts is mafia usury: they offer money immediately and in return they apparently ask for nothing.

We have news that in several neighborhoods they are starting to pay very low interest or even without interest. If you ask for 20 thousand euros, you have to give back 20 thousand euros instead of 40 thousand after twenty days or 80 thousand after a month and a half (this is usually the interest rate). But why this policy? Because now they are asking for nothing, but after the critical phase, they will ask to buy the houses of the debtors at the prices that they themselves will set. They will impose vows, intestate goods, in short they are buying the life of those in difficulty.

At the moment, all clans are busy donating money, using debts to take everything. In order for money not to be the horrible horizon of our lives, we must have it, because mafia usury does not take over the whole country, we must intervene immediately. Money must go straight to people and companies directly to their accounts: dabbing this bleeding is not impossible. But there is no more time, every hour that passes we will pay it with interest … to the usurers.