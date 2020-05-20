Breaking News: Curfew restricted in 15 cities

Breaking News: The curfew, which lasted 4 days between 15-19 May within the scope of the coronavirus measures, ended at 00:00 today. In a statement made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 28 thousand 256 people who did not comply with the rules in this 4-day restriction were judicial or administrative.

“28 THOUSAND 256 PEOPLE HAS BEEN PROCESSED”

In the written statement made by the Ministry, “As part of the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) measures; the curfew that started in 15 provinces on May 15, 2020, will end at 24.00 tonight, on Friday, May 15, when the 4-day curfew restriction begins. A total of 28,256 people, who did not comply with the decision between 24.00 and 19 May on Tuesday, received a judicial or administrative procedure under the General Sanitary Law and related articles of the TCK. ”

“QUANTITATED AT 368 SETTLEMENTS”

In addition, as of today, at 21.00, quarantine measures were applied in 31 provinces, 2 towns, 25 villages, 42 neighborhoods and 6 hamlets, and the total population in the settlement where the quarantine measure was applied was 58 thousand 447 and in 368 settlements in 368 quarantines. the decision was removed. The statement said, “We would like to thank our saint nation once again for their solidarity, patience and sacrifice in this process. We hope to overcome the Covid-19 outbreak together, as we have overcome many troubles together.”