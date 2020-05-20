2020 Night of Kadir with picture and verbal messages

The best and best quality banquet is the Quran banquet. #KadirNight be blessed.

O Allah, give abundance to our sake, refreshment to our hearts and blessings to our lives! Amine. May your good night be blessed.

“Prayer” is a confession of the fact that Man is not self-sufficient. And everything you do with your heart will come back to you … Hope to be blessed in the night of prayer, wishing you to be in prayers and meet in prayers.

How about the water you drink? Did you download it from the cloud or are we downloading it? If we wanted to, we would make it a bitter water. So if you were thankful! Your Surah Al-68-70 Kadir Night may be blessed.

Kadir Night is a night where even the heaviest patients get lighter, the Believers crossing with a bird lightness, and the poor table is suddenly enriched with a blessing from heaven.