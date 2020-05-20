Ministers warned her husband: A little neglect may affect the whole of Turkey

Minister Koca shared on his Twitter account that the risk of coronavirus continues.
Husband, “a small factor, unpredictable magnitude to yield results that ‘The Butterfly Effect’ is called. Coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, such as to disrupt the lives all over the world. Now a little neglected, u from end to end can affect the whole of Turkey. Risk continues Let’s obey the measures. ” used expressions.
The Butterfly Effect is when a small factor produces unpredictable results. Just as the Coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan turned life around the world. Now, a little neglect may affect the whole of Turkey from one end to one end. The risk continues. Let’s obey the measures. pic.twitter.com/w6w3b8lc1 to
– Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) May 19, 2020
Source link
https://www.cnnturk.com/turkiye/bakan-koca-uyardi-kucuk-bir-ihmal-tum-turkiyeyi-etkileyebilir