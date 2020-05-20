“Even in the case of agreements with new clubs, the expiring players will respect the championship deadline”

Speaking on the microphones of Tmw Radio, the vice president of the AIC Umberto Calcagno spoke about the situation of the expiring players. These are his words:

Even those who have already found new future agreements will have to wait for the new deadline?

“Exactly, and this has already been established by FIFA. In the event that, as for us, there is an extension of the season, the contractual deadlines also do it. The economic deadlines, however, do not necessarily mean that they must remain so, and here it is difficult it will affect individual relationships. With all the problems we have had, I think that with a little common sense we can agree. ”