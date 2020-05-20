Are Inter back on Tonali? Juve tries again for Castrovilli | First page

There was a moment, even a rather prolonged one, that in recent weeks there seemed to be an almost peaceful division on the market of the two midfield talents who came to the fore in this Serie A: Sandro Tonali towards Juve, Gaetano Castrovilli towards Inter. An unspoken or written pact of non-belligerence, with the knowledge that in any case there would be many other opponents to face, in addition to the iron resistances of Massimo Cellino and Rocco Commisso respectively. But the decisions seemed made, Juve on Tonali and Inter on Castrovilli. Then came the blow Dejan Kulusevski to clear the cards a little. Then came the cyclone Coronavirus especially to hit the world of football, completely distorting the market rules or perhaps accelerating only the change. So in the past few weeks, Inter was there to have reported significantly on Tonali, also because the nerazzurri (also the nerazzurri) need a midfielder right away. While Juve has started to work more or less under track for Castrovilli, also because Fiorentina seems decidedly willing to keep him at least one more season especially if in the end the Viola were to yield on the front Federico Church. That also returned overwhelmingly in the sights of Juve, after a periodic overtaking Inter. THE MANEUVER – Was Tonali out of Juventus’ radar? No, far from it. But much will depend on how much Brescia will drop from the request for 50 million pre-Coronavirus. Just as Inter did not give up Castrovilli. However, in the preliminary dialogues with intermediaries, the purple midfielder has become a particularly interesting topic of discussion for Juventus alongside Chiesa. It is no coincidence that Fabio Paratici himself in recent days has included him rightfully among the profiles of young Italians of great value to be held in great consideration. Always waiting for Commisso to set a price, with the patience of those who can also wait for it a season before the final assault as well as open to the hypothesis of an immediate purchase while leaving the player still on loan in Florence. There are many ideas, if Juve were to baptize Jorginho as a director, the prospect to be pursued could be a quality mezzala. The Inter-Juve response is endless. If the Nerazzurri try for Tonali, Juve strongly signs up for the race for Castrovilli.