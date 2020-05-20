Morabito on Mertens: “Already at Christmas the will to stay was clear. A big was strong on the Belgian …” – All of Naples

0
2


  1. Morabito on Mertens: “The will to stay was clear at Christmas. A big was strong on the Belgian …” All of Naples
  2. Kiss Kiss Napoli – Mertens renewal, sign within two weeks! In the option contract for a third year, two streets in the club after the CalcioNapoli24 retirement
  3. Mertens and the attacked child, a gesture applauded by all Naples Corriere dello Sport
  4. Chain reaction: the choice of Mertens can unlock all the other renewals except two Tutto Napoli
  5. Mertens, renewal with Naples and honorary citizenship! Borriello: ‘He did good to the city’ AreaNapoli.it
  6. View full coverage on Google News



Source link
https://www.tuttonapoli.net/le-interviste/morabito-su-mertens-gia-a-natale-era-chiara-la-volonta-di-restare-una-big-era-forte-sul-belga-433028

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here