“I don’t want to take advantage of it,” 17-year-old refuses $ 8 million for his site on COVID-19

THE REFUSAL – “I’m not a speculator, I don’t want to take advantage of it. I have other plans for my future“with these words the boy refused the beauty of 8 million dollars for the sale of his creature, in addition to a job in Microsoft.”I hope in the future tools like this will be created directly by the World Health Organization. The responsibility for creating these tools should not be in the hands of a random kid, but of the people who work for statistics“concluded the boy
<
script>
var banner = {"336x40_1":[{"idbanner":"57","width":336,"height":40,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.e-napolistore.it/search.php?filter_name=camo-district","embed":"","img1":"0a40d6181e8b38ebeaee740bbedf1dd7.gif","partenza":-62169987600,"scadenza":1609455599,"pagine":""}], "150x60"[{"idbanner":"67","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"http://www.bbquattropalazzi.it","embed":"","img1":"1266588835.gif","partenza":1268175600,"scadenza":1606777200,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"126","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.e-napolistore.it/lineagara.php","embed":"","img1":"37d001949363e44b44f6694cc02f3dfe.jpg","partenza":-62169987600,"scadenza":1609455599,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"173","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.facebook.com/farmacia.santelenaafragola?fref=ts","embed":"","img1":"2328d1ca61020e3ce2c3ebccb65bf2c1.gif","partenza":-62169987600,"scadenza":1609455599,"pagine":""}]};
var now = Math.round (new Date (). getTime () / 1000);
var bannerok = new Object ();
for (var area in banner)
{
bannerok[zona] = new Array ();
for (i = 0; i < banner[zona].length; i++)
{
var ok = 1;
if (banner[zona][i][‘scadenza’]>0 && banner[zona][i][‘scadenza’]<=now) ok = 0;
if (banner[zona][i][‘partenza’]!=0 && banner[zona][i][‘partenza’]>now) ok = 0;
if (typeof action! == ‘undefined’ && action! == null) {
if (banner[zona][i][‘pagine’] == ‘! index’ && action == ‘index’) ok = 0;
else if (banner[zona][i][‘pagine’] == ‘index’ && action! = ‘index’) ok = 0;
}
if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push (banner[zona][i]);
}
bannerok[zona].sort (function () {return 0.5 – Math.random ()});
}
banner = bannerok;
var banner_url = ‘https://net-storage.tccstatic.com’;
var banner_path = ‘/storage/tuttonapoli.net/banner/’
function asyncLoad ()
{
if (action == ‘read’ && TCCCookieConsent) {
var scripts = [
“https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1”,
];
(function (array) {
for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i <len; i ++) {
var elem = document.createElement (‘script’);
elem.type = ‘text / javascript’;
elem.async = true;
elem.src = array[i];
var s = document.getElementsByTagName (‘script’)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore (elem, s);
}
}) (Scripts);
}
setTCCCookieConsent ();
}
if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener (“load”, asyncLoad, false);
else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent (“onload”, asyncLoad);
else window.onload = asyncLoad;
function resizeStickyContainers () {
var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName (‘sticky-fill’);
for (i = 0; i <stickyFill.length; ++ i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null;
for (i = 0; i <stickyFill.length; ++ i)
{
var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop;
height = Math.max (height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight);
stickyFill[i].style.height = height + ‘px’;
}
}
document.addEventListener (‘DOMContentLoaded’, resizeStickyContainers, false);
// layout_headjs
function utf8_decode (e) {for (var n = “”, r = 0; r <e.length; r ++) {var t = e.charCodeAt (r); t <128? n + = String.fromCharCode
Source link
https://www.tuttonapoli.net/brevi/non-voglio-approfittarne-17enne-rifiuta-8-mln-di-dollari-per-il-suo-sito-sul-covid-19-433045