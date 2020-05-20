Mertens has done well

Only official is missing, but apparently Dries Mertens will remain in Naples. And do you know what I tell you? That’s right. Warning: for me the Belgian is stratospheric. And an attacker like him, who already knows Serie A and who could have been hired on a free transfer, would have been an absolutely fabulous purchase. In fact, in the panorama of the national market, and perhaps even internationally, there is no other such deal for quality / price ratio. It’s true: on similar conditions there is Edinson Cavani, another crack without if and without but, probably even stronger than the boy from Leuven. But probably the Uruguayan – a footballer I would contract today – costs more.

Let’s go back to Mertens. And why I think it is right for him to remain in the shadow of Vesuvius. Simple: it is Neapolitan. Ciro – already this nickname is indicative of how he has now integrated into the Campania world – is a champion with his feet and even now a flag of the Neapolitans.

And I particularly appreciate this type of athlete. In a world like football where God commands money, and feelings are often and willingly put in the background, I believe there are exceptions worthy of mention. And stories to be handed down fictional.

Mertens will still do very well at Napoli. For features and capabilities. But also because it is driven by that extra quid of who really becomes a fan of the shirt he wears. The feeling I have always had is that that was his will. And this is the main point. Any player must be 100% convinced of the project in which he is involved. He does not have to sign with the Magone to have second thoughts after a few months in the new club. And this is a concept that applies to everyone.

Do we want to make a more ground-to-ground comparison? Would you ever be with a girl who actually loves her ex? And maybe when he is with you, do you think of the other? Not me. Here, we understand each other.

A Mertens eager for a new adventure and wanting to hit recent goals would make anyone happy. A Mertens who instead signs for Inter, but who remains with his head in Naples leaving psychophysical energies on the street, could even have risked being almost deleterious.

We need players who are convinced that they want to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. Ready to accept and support club plan and planning. For a basic unity of purpose for the establishment of winning foundations.

I would also extend this thought to sales. For a message like this: “Everyone is important, nobody is indispensable. If you are happy to stay, let’s try to win together. Do you want to go away? No problem, that’s the door. But bring an appropriate offer. “

On the other hand, the Inter of the Triplete was born from the sale of the most crucial player of those years. And it was thanks to Ibra at Barcelona that the historic and only Italian team capable of winning everything in 2010 was built.

Zero randomness, great unity of purpose. And desire to make the road together. The one that for various and understandable reasons the current Inter and Mertens can hardly write together.