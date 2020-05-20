“Corona virus deaths can triple in the US”

In a recent study in the USA, it was predicted that deaths caused by the new type of corona virus (Covid-19) could triple by the end of the year.

Research by the University of Washington Faculty of Pharmacy, Institute of Politics and Economics has revealed that even if the existing social distance rules remain in place for months, the number of those who died from the corona virus will triple by the end of 2020.

Research in the context of comparative health results showed that 1.3 percent of patients with Covid-19 symptoms died from the virus, and this was 13 times higher than those who died from the flu during a bad flu season.

Anirban Basu, the health economist in the study, announced the results of Covid-19 virus transmission power and killing rate with a press release.

“If the infection mortality rate is correct, it means that 350,000 to 1.2 million Americans will die from Covid-19 at the end of the year, even if the virus continues to spread at rates before loosening social distance constraints,” Basu said.

HALF MILLION USES CAN DIE

Stating that the number of deaths can only be reduced by very serious public health measures, Basu said, “Otherwise, the virus can kill about half a million Americans if it spreads as much as a typical flu that can infect 10 percent of the US population.” He warned.

REAL FIGURES MUCH HIGHER

According to official figures in the USA, Basu reminded that more than 1.5 million cases of viruses were seen and more than 90 thousand people died, and the actual effects of the virus are higher than these figures.

In the study, which examined the cases in 116 different regions of the 33 states in the country, it was stated that in Covid-19 cases, the individuals who had the disease with mild symptoms or did not show any symptoms were not subjected to the test and therefore the numbers obtained were indeed much lower.

In the study, which emphasized that the virus is much more contagious than flu, it is predicted that 20 percent of Americans will be infected by the end of the year in the light of the data obtained, while it is predicted that if the social distance rules are relaxed, more people will catch Covid-19 than a typical flu.

