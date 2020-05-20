UBI Banca specifies on an article relating to the IntesaSanpaolo oops

->With reference to the article published today in Il Sole24Ore (“Ubi-Intesa, the request for suspension on the Consob table”), UBI Banca communicates that the same contains statements reported to her that are not true.

Among them, in particular, the one for which UBI Banca would have brought to Consob’s attention the fact that one of the “impeding conditions” of the public exchange offer promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo it would have occurred because “the effects of the covid-19 contributed to deteriorating the financial and credit profile” of UBI Banca itself.

In this regard, it should be noted that UBI Banca nohe never said that the MAC condition is a consequence of the alleged deterioration of his financial and credit profile, as erroneously – and hopefully, naively – stated in the aforementioned press article.

The figures for the first quarter of 2020, recently published, have confirmed the solidity of the economic and equity results of UBI Banca as well as the quality of the assets.

UBI Banca, on the other hand, deemed it necessary to bring certain profiles to the attention of Consob, with particular regard to the occurrence of the MAC condition in relation to the pandemic from Covid-19 as well as regarding the irrevocable nature of the oops.

UBI Banca has highlighted the reasons why it believes that, after the MAC condition has occurred, the oops has become ineffective and the bidder should have promptly expressed himself on the waiver of this condition, being unable to reserve ISPs, as it has done up to now, to confirm whether the offer is valid or not at the end of the process, because the offer is and must be irrevocable and the system does not tolerate that UBI’s management autonomy Bank, market trends and investor choices are unduly reduced or distorted by an offer that does not have the characteristics of irrevocability required by law.

