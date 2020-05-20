Transfer market, Juventus do not let go

Midfield in turmoil at home Juventus with the management that is working hard towards the next season especially on the median. The neuralgic area of ​​the camp should in fact be the most revolutionized with the name of Miralem Pjanic increasingly directed towards the farewell and with different profiles on the list of Paratici. The Piedmontese management aims in fact to give to Sarri a new director to be placed at the center of his game. The favorite is always Jorginho, protégé of the coach both at Napoli and Chelsea, but snatching it from the ‘Blues’ doesn’t seem simple at all. On the notebook too Tonali Brescia for which there would however be a lot of competition to beat as well as having to meet the high demands of Cellino. For all the latest news of the day on the transfer market and beyond CLICK HERE!

Juventus transfer market, Locatelli is back in fashion: the evaluation

According to what is highlighted by ‘Sportmediaset’, Paratici’s list also includes other alternatives, among which Manuel stands out Locatelli. The ’98 class of Sassuolo, which is also very popular withInter, Has grown a lot from every point of view during this season and could prove to be an interesting operation given the low costs compared to the other profiles.

Already joined to Juventus in recent months, Locatelli could really make the definitive big leap after making his bones at Sassuolo following his first adventure at Milan. The black and white management evaluates the situation of the boy so that between 20 and 25 million could be enough to snatch him from the neroverde club.

