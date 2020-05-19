5 million dollars of users will be seized in this Altcoin!

Cryptocoin – On May 20, a hard fork is planned to take over the accounts of several Steemit users and release STEEM cryptocurrencies of $ 5 million from their wallets.

Several users of the Steemit (STEEM) blockchain application will lose $ 5 million worth of 23.6 million STEEMs on a hard fork scheduled for May 20.

In December 2019, Tron CEO Justin Sun bought the Steemit blogging platform, and in February 2020, he arguably took over the Steem blockchain platform itself. The update will punish those who oppose hostile capture.

Dan Hensley, a major Steem stakeholder who is ready to lose funds in the upgrade, said in a statement, “If Justin thinks he can get away with it, he will know he’s dealing with the wrong person.”

Steem hard fork will capture $ 5 million

Steem blockchain is a blog application running on Steemit. Sun bought the app but also used numerous Steem coin sources and the power of other exchanges to take over the blockchain platform. When this happened, Steem’s diehard community built their own block of chains called Hive.

According to the current Steemit witness group, Triple A, May 20 hardfork 0.23, as reported in Joindy, will capture accounts that it considers to be a “direct threat” to the Steem blockchain.

Triple A told Joindy: “Steem owners are expected to take accounts for accounts that pose a direct threat to the blockchain or take over legitimate assets of Steem owners. It was decided that Steem is an indispensable measure to improve network stability and user environment. ”

Witnesses on #Steem are preparing a hardfork 23 that will go live in the next 3 days. The code is NOT available for review. I have contacted exchanges to warn them and ask what the code changes involved. Appears the powerdown time will be reduced from 13 weeks to 4 weeks – Andrew Chaney (@netuoso) May 17, 2020

Steem blockchain is operated using an authorized proof of stake (DPoS) model, where users transfer their coins to what is known as a witness, and choose the people they want to help keep the network running. If enough people support a witness, they can create new blocks and upgrade the network on the blockchain.

The following screenshot was leaked from someone working in Steem on May 18. It shows a list of accounts that will be liquidated (banned and their funds removed) in the upcoming version. Among these names are the original Steem witnesses before Sun took over the network.

The code has been released today and it actually contains these names.

Triple A claims that the seizure accounts belong to those involved in “attacking users open to the community, collecting personal information, threatening death”. They also accuse them of spreading fake news and destabilizing the network.

Steem witnesses are angry

However, many in the Steem community refute these claims and view them as part of PR efforts to clear Justin Sun and his friends.

He spoke to one of the names on the “TheMarkyMark” list, a former top witness of Steem and the last witness to be voted by the community before Sun’s capture. He said that the names on these lists are actually names that dare to challenge Sun’s capture. He added that current Steem witnesses were angry that the last Hive hardfork prevented them from earning free tokens.

“My feeling is that many of the witnesses are outraged because they can’t get free tokens on Hive,” says Mark.

In March 2020, when Justin Sun officially bought Steemit, a group of opponents prepared a plan to restart a new blockchain that was free from the influence of Sun. This was blockchain Hive (HIVE) and now ranks 65th with market value. Hive is six rows ahead of Steem.

