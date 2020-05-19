Vidal, Inter change attitude and strategy: Barcelona

. It is no mystery that Antonio Conte likes the player and would like to have him on the team next season. According to Sport reports, there have already been countless telematic meetings between Barça and Inter in the last few weeks for. The Chilean is one of the players that the Spanish club wants to include in the operation to lower the cost of the Lautaro clause, but Inter has categorically refused to include it in the deal. The attitude of the Nerazzurri club responds to a precise change of strategy and the intention to buy the player at a lower price. “Barça suspects that Inter has already reached an agreement with Vidal, so he will try to negotiate in parallel and starting from a lower rating than Barça gives the player in the context of the Lautaro operation“, Added the newspaper.

“For reasons of age and amortization, Inter believes that Arturo Vidal’s assessment is not what Barça gives and, therefore, wants to remove the player from the “Lautaro” operation. At Barça they believe that the Chilean, given his characteristics, is an ideal player to be part of the Lautaro operation, but in the Blaugrana club they begin to think that other players should enter the operation“.

(Sport.es)