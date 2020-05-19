Tsunami warning for two provinces after the Mediterranean earthquakes!

Prof. Dr. Dokuz Eylul University (DEU) Earthquake Research Center Director Professor of earthquakes in the Mediterranean region of Crete Island. Dr. “If the earthquakes in this region find 7.5, the danger of a tsunami begins to occur on the Mediterranean coast,” said Hasan Sözbilir. Sözbilir said that if the active fault line in question triggered the western end of the North Anatolian Fault, Çanakkale, and if it affects the faults in the south, a tsunami could occur on the sides of İskenderun and Cyprus.

EARTHQUAKES IN THE MEDITERRANEAN CAN BE LONG

According to AFAD data, there was an earthquake of 5.6 at 02.22 and 4.4 at 03.02 at night near the island of Crete in the Mediterranean. A large number of aftershocks, the magnitudes of which were 4, occurred in between. DEU Earthquake Research Center Manager Dr. Hasan Sözbilir said that after the earthquake in Albania, the number and magnitude of earthquakes increasingly observed in Crete Island, “There was a main shock of 6.4 in the past weeks and there were up to 5 aftershocks. It is very close to that side.Possibly, the benefit is that there are breaks in the form of arms, because the Hellenic dipping zone is a single deep structure, but it rises upward into a large number of fault branches as you climb up to the sea floor.These earthquakes in the Mediterranean may take a long time. This fault, which has produced earthquakes, has caused many tsunamis. “

TSUNAMI WARNING FOR TWO PROVINCES

Sözbilir stated that the earthquakes in question caused the possibility of causing tremors exceeding 7 in the future. “It is impossible to know this in advance. However, this fault has created such earthquakes in the past. In the Mediterranean, the North Anatolian Fault, which is connected to the further north faults, “It may cause triggers on the tip of Çanakkale, or on the southern side of Iskenderun and Cyprus. It can also cause tsunamis in these areas. If the magnitude of earthquakes on the Cretan side reaches 7.5, the risk of tsunamis begins to occur on our Mediterranean shores.”

4.4 THE SIZE OF AN EARTHQUAKE HAS HAPPENED

On the other hand, according to the data of Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, another 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 20.55 on the Mediterranean Crete Island offshore. The earthquake occurred 17.5 kilometers deep in the ground.