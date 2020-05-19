Cannavaro’s anecdote: “The 2006 World Cup? Once in Rome we broke it …”

“The 2006 World Cup? As soon as we arrived in Rome we broke it …”. They are the words of Fabio Cannavaro in a direct on Instagram, with the ex-defender of the National team who told this particular anecdote about the trophy: “The cup they give you during the award ceremony and that you see on TV is the real one. Then FIFA for safety gives you a copy, and that’s what we broke in Rome. ” FIFA, moreover, pays close attention to its trophy: “Those who are not champions cannot even touch the cup, if not with white gloves”.

