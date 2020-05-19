Statement from Libyan army spokesman Kununu

Libyan army official spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Muhammed Kununu shared on his social media account Twitter, “It is time for Libyan oil to flow again and the guilty hands to be shot with the power of the Libyans.” used expressions.

MILITARY WARNED

In his written statement yesterday evening, Kununu also called for the surrender of the militia affiliated with the leader of the illegitimate armed forces in the east of the capital city of Tripoli and the city of Terhune, to surrender.

The Libyan army regained control over the Vatican Military Air Base occupied by Khafter’s militias yesterday morning.

After ordering an attack on the capital Tripoli in April 2019, Hafter had used the Vatican Base heavily to shoot around the capital with warplanes.