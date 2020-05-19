When will the azan be read in sahur what time is sahur? Istanbul Ankara Izmir sahur imsak times

What time is Sahur? The question was one of the subjects that searched for answers to the knowledge of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Bursa, Eskişehir sahur times. According to Diyanet 2020 Ramadan İmsakısı, sahur time information of all provinces was published. Sahur hours of all provinces are learned through the May 20 calendar. So, when will the time of Sahur be read? How long is Sahura left, what time is Sahur tonight? Those who will intend to fast to realize the fasting worship tomorrow will choose their time with the living of the sahur. Here, according to Diyanet information, 20 May provincial sahur times and sahur times of all provinces …
Sahur hours of all provinces were determined on 20 May Diyanet Ramadan İmsakısı. In the holy month of Ramadan, which will continue until May 23, sahur times differ from day to day. Sahur, which has an important place for worship, is the food that fasting people eat at night before the time of prayer. Here, Ramadan İmsakısı 2020 and all the provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Adana, Bursa, Kocaeli, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, and the pre-dawn times of all provinces.
How fast is the hour?
In Diyanet 2020 Ramadan İmsakısı, all provinces have sahur and iftar hours. Sahur hours can change with the province every day for a few minutes.
According to Diyanet Ramadan İmsakısı, the hours of sahur on May 20 will be as follows;
ISTANBUL: 03: 45
ANKARA: 03:36
İZMİR: 04:07
PROVINCIAL JACKS OF ALL PROVINCES
You can also learn the time of sahur in the city where you are in 2020 Ramadan.
To do this, click on the link below and then select your city. Finally, learn the time of sahur by looking at the “İmsak” section on the page that comes up.
CLICK FOR PROVINCE CITY
SAHUR PRAYER OF OUR PROPHET
Our Prophet says: “O our Lord, who is the Lord of the night and of the sahur, which will be a little later. While giving us the fast, we have the right to open our fast by leaving our sins … hope …”
WHAT IS AREFE DAY?
Arefe is the day before any religious holiday. The day of Arafa is originally the 9th day of the month of Hijri Kâmerî Zilhicce, and this is the day before the Day of Sacrifice, after the day of the Day of Sacrifice. However, it started to be used for the Eid al-Fitr in time. It is also used to mean the day before anything.
