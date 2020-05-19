When will the azan be read in sahur what time is sahur? Istanbul Ankara Izmir sahur imsak times

News Entry: 20 May 2020 – 02:04 , 20 May 2020 – 02:04

What time is Sahur? The question was one of the subjects that searched for answers to the knowledge of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Bursa, Eskişehir sahur times. According to Diyanet 2020 Ramadan İmsakısı, sahur time information of all provinces was published. Sahur hours of all provinces are learned through the May 20 calendar. So, when will the time of Sahur be read? How long is Sahura left, what time is Sahur tonight? Those who will intend to fast to realize the fasting worship tomorrow will choose their time with the living of the sahur. Here, according to Diyanet information, 20 May provincial sahur times and sahur times of all provinces …