After 28 provinces, it is obligatory to wear a mask in İzmir.

In the statement made by the Governorship of Izmir, “Our City Provincial Hygiene Board convened in the 23rd article of the General Public Law No. 1593; In accordance with Article 11 / C of the Provincial Administration Law and Articles 27 and 72 of the General Sanitary Law, the following additional decisions were taken.

In all districts of our province, in order to manage the risk of coronavirus epidemic in terms of public health, to reduce social mobility and human contact, to make use of medical / cloth mask in the annexed streets and areas in addition to the decisions taken before, to close the mouth and nose, The Turkish Penal Code regarding the behaviors that constitute a crime in accordance with the relevant articles of the Law, in particular, due to the condition of the violation, in particular, not to cause any disruption in the practice and to cause any victimization, and to impose administrative fines in accordance with the Article 282 of the Public Sanitary Law. It is announced to the public with respect that the necessary judicial proceedings will be initiated under the 195th article of.

In which provinces is it illegal to go out without a mask?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, İzmir, Kocaeli, Urfa, Adıyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bartın, Denizli, Düzce, Kastamonu, Muğla, Uşak, Rize, Karabük, Kayseri, Sakarya, Siirt, Tunceli, Kırıkkale, Kırklareli, Isparta, Burdur, Konya It is forbidden to go out on the street without a mask in Maras, Antep, Gümüşhane, Bolu and Amasya.

HOW ARE THE PENALTY OF TAKING A MASK STREET?

It has been announced that an administrative fine will be imposed in accordance with Article 282 of the General Sanitary Law No. 1593 on those who go out onto the street without a mask and violate the specified measures.

In the Article of the Sanitary Law, the following statements are stated: “Those who act in violation of the prohibitions written in this Law or who do not comply with the obligations shall be fined with administrative fines from two hundred Turkish Liras to one thousand Turkish Liras.