Trump’s statement that “he believes that malaria provides additional protection” – News

US President Donald Trump on the drug “hydroxychloroquine”, which he announced he started using to protect against the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19), said, “I believe this medicine provides additional protection, but of course consult your doctor for use.” said.

Trump spoke to journalists after having lunch with Republican Senators in the Senate.

Trump was asked why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still using the “hydroxychloroquine” malaria drug against Kovid-19, although it explains that it could harm the heart and other organs.

Defending that the explanation about the harm of the drug was made by enemy people, “However, if you look at the news from Italy, France and other countries, the opposite is true. Many healthcare professionals also apply this drug on patients. I believe this drug provides additional protection, but of course, consult your doctor to use it. . ” he spoke.

Pointing out that many US-based companies are also working on developing Kovid-19 treatment, Trump said, “I think Kovid-19 treatments that our experts are currently working on are more important than vaccines.” shared his opinion.

CRITICATED THE LAW THAT GIVES THE AUTHORITY TO THE GOVERNMENT TO THE ELECTRONIC LISTENING AND MONITORING IN THE COUNTRY

Trump also criticized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which empowered the government to electronically listen and monitor.

Stating that this law was used against him in the Russian investigation, Trump said, “Democrats had dirty cops. Those at the head of the FBI were very bad people. No one was abused as much as I did under this law.” said.

Trump argued that many people, including former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, were injured because of FISA.

“A WOMAN WITH A PELONIC SITUDE, ITS SERIOUS MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS”

Trump directed himself, “Fat at the disease level.” He also reacted to Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who criticized.

“It is a waste of time to respond to Pelosi,” said Trump, noting that Pelosi will not respond to this comment. used the expression.

However, Trump was uploaded to Pelosi through the Russian investigation saying, “Pelosi is a sick woman, having serious mental health problems. Democrats should now work for the benefit of the public.” spoke in the form.