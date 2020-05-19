Coronavirus disinfection – Bursa Haber

COVID-19 is mainly transmitted by respiratory secretions (saliva, sputum, etc.). In addition, it is transmitted to the surfaces contaminated by droplets, which are caused by coughing and sneezing by sick individuals, after they come into contact with the hands of other people, bringing their hands to the mouth, nose or eyes. For this reason, in addition to hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection of the surfaces that the hands are in contact with are important for the control of the epidemic. One of the cheapest, easy and important ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus is by washing hands frequently with soap and water.Good and effective cleaning and disinfection ensures removal of viruses that can be transmitted from people, equipment and surfaces.

During this period, we witnessed very interesting practices in the fight against coronavirus. Municipalities have taken the issue. Chemicals were sprayed repeatedly on exterior surfaces such as roads, squares, bus stops, lawns. Without considering the harm to human health. However, these practices only caused environmental pollution. However, no one will lick sidewalks or trees.

“Disinfection procedures in the external environment are not very effective.”

This statement is not for me, but for the science committee members of the Ministry of Health.

We should all have learned now. A respiratory disease of COVID-19 is spread by sneezing and coughing, as well as by touching the face and eyes of the hands that touch the places where the virus is located. For this reason, spraying in certain places such as public transport, elevator buttons and door handles will be much more effective than mass spraying.

Most likely, general outdoor sprayings are both cheaper and eye-painting. But care for personal and environmental cleanliness is more effective in virus protection.

“Spraying the roads will have no effect. “It’s nothing but a waste of working hours.”

Using chemicals outdoors attracts attention and improves morale, but it is not an effective way to control the virus. It is a more effective method for people who are wandering in the streets to squeeze pressurized water and go home.

5 steps to disinfect your home

Bleach is a very effective chemical against corona. Hypochlorite, the active ingredient in bleach, is known as natural germicidal.

1. Prepare your cleaning tools

Use a mask, disposable gloves, and a bleach solution or suitable disinfectant with evidence of efficacy against coronavirus. Keep the windows open for ventilation and avoid touching your face and eyes.

2. Start cleaning surfaces

Prepare disinfectant or bleach solution and mop the floor of your home / office from one end to the other. Use disposable wipes or cloths to wipe toilet surfaces and frequently touched areas such as handles, doorknobs, armrests, electrical switches, keyboards, and telephones.

Do not use a spray product to apply disinfectant, as it can create splashes that can further spread the virus.

3. Washing the fabrics

Use a washing machine and detergent to wash fabrics such as sheets, pillowcases and blankets.

4. Completion

Repeat wiping the floor of your dwelling from one end to the other, but avoid moving from uncleaned areas to cleaned areas to avoid contaminating the cleaned area.

With your gloves and mask, discard all used cloths and other waste in the plastic garbage bag. Remove the glove and mask, then wash your hands with soap and water. Separate cleaning waste from other household waste.

5. Providing personal hygiene

Take a shower and change your clothes, then ventilate and ventilate your home.

Avoid sharing household items and wash used items thoroughly with soap and water.

Since the virus can live on the surfaces of different materials for at least two or three days, potentially contaminated surfaces must be thoroughly disinfected. You should avoid hosting home visitors until your home is disinfected.

HOW TO USE BLEACH?

It is very useful if it is used in accordance with the instructions for use. It kills germs, provides a perfect cleaning, but it should not be forgotten that it is a harmful chemical. Therefore, conscious use is essential, with minimal harm to health. There are some things to consider when using bleach. First of all, it should be said that it contains many chemicals. Therefore, it is harmful to human health. Things to consider when using bleach are as follows;

Avoid contact with your hands: direct contact with human skin is harmful. You can protect your skin using gloves.

Be careful not to breathe too much: Inhalation for a long time can lead to extremely negative situations on human health. Therefore, it should not be stopped for a long time in the environment in which it is used. If you are using in environments such as toilet, bathroom, it should be removed from the environment immediately after use.

Do not mix with detergent: Since it has a chemical content, it should not react with another product. Therefore, it should be used alone without being mixed with detergent and any other products.

Prepare daily: prepared disinfection solution should be daily

Do not use too much: It is recommended not to use too much since it is a strong cleaning agent and harmful to human health.

Keep away from children: As with any chemical product, it must be kept out of the reach of children.

