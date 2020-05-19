He is crushed in a Drama bin in Boltiere, a 10 year old boy dies

The tragic accident occurred in via Monte Grappa at 8 pm on Tuesday 19 May.

A 10-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening in Boltiere in a tragic accident. The boy climbed onto a dumpster of clothes probably used to try to get something inside and was crushed in the closing gear. A lady who was passing through the area and who alerted the rescue was aware of the accident.

His condition immediately seemed very serious, the child was not conscious and the sanitary workers tried to revive him. Two ambulances arrived at a medical car on the spot and also the Dalmine firefighters who dismantled the box to free it.

Urgently transported to the hospital, the boy died shortly after his arrival at Pope John of Bergamo. The Carabineri of Treviglio are investigating the dynamics of what happened.

The boy’s name was Karim Abdou Bamba, he was the second of five children from a Boltiere family.

The dumpster where the Boltiere accident occurred (Photo by Cesni)

© RESERVED REPRODUCTION