Ministers warned her husband: A little neglect may affect the whole of Turkey

Minister Koca shared on his Twitter account that the risk of coronavirus continues.

Husband, “a small factor, unpredictable magnitude to yield results that ‘The Butterfly Effect’ is called. Coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, such as to disrupt the lives all over the world. Now a little neglected, u from end to end can affect the whole of Turkey. Risk continues Let’s obey the measures. ” used expressions.





https://www.cnnturk.com/turkiye/bakan-koca-uyardi-kucuk-bir-ihmal-tum-turkiyeyi-etkileyebilir

