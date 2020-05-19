CHRISTIAN ENTHUSIASM, A CRIME DO NOT MAKE IT PLAY, BECAUSE HE …

He has returned and his return was certainly the most awaited of all. Cristiano Ronaldo is not and will never be a footballer like everyone else, he is the number one in the world and for him the absence from the playing field was not a simple thing at all. The Portuguese trained but doing it at home even if in a hyper rich environment is not like doing it in the company’s sports center.

He is motivated and charged even if a little annoyed, the Portuguese like many of his companions wants to go back to playing and loves the competition, at home with the family he is fine but he without the football, the matches, the duels, the goals, the wins can’t stand it.

FUNDAMENTAL SERIES FOR THE CHAMPIONS – Serie A is essential for the Champions League, to prepare it in the best possible way and not to remain in the situation of Lyon who will face the challenge of returning to Turin with Juventus without knowing in what condition it is. Ronaldo considers the Serie A essential to get in shape in view of the competition he loves most.

GOLD BALL GOAL – for Ronaldo, everyone knows, the goal is the golden ball, or rather try to challenge Messi in order not to distance himself in the race for the highest European recognition, the Champions League is the competition that takes you directly to the race for that Trophy and Ronaldo knows it very well, that without the European Championship you have to try to win it after failing last season, not because of you but because of a general mistake against Ajax.

Ronaldo is an added value for football, it is a crime not to let him play, a crime for the Serie A not to show it, after all it is only one year that he is in Italy and losing a few months of his games is a real sacrilege.

Click here, follow Massimo Pavan on twitter to interact with Massimo on the latest market news and Juventus