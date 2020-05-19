Italy’s big problem with the innovative state or entrepreneur

Coauthor of this post is, professor of economic sociology at the University of Turin –

The appointment of Mariana Mazzucato as economic adviser of Palazzo Chigi, a member of the Board of Enel and, finally, as a member of the task force chaired by Vittorio Colao, has raised a shield against the idea of ​​”innovative state” or “state business owner”.

The criticisms, reported in articles in newspapers or on social media, took inspiration from some interviews of Mazzucato, released on the occasion of the above mentioned appointments, avoiding to confront the contents of the proposal as expressed in his works.

In this intervention, we will try to: (i) clarify Mazzucato’s proposal with respect to the criticisms made, (ii) distinguish the instrumental criticisms from the pertinent ones and (iii) decline the conditions of applicability of the idea of ​​innovative / entrepreneur state to the Italian case .

Mariana Mazzucato is an “innovation economist”, well known thanks to her book The Entrepreneurial State (tr. It. “The innovative state), which was followed by” The Value of Everything “(tr. It.” The value of everything “).

The above criticisms identify the “innovating state” with the “owner state”, if not with the “statism” and public ownership of the means of production and businesses. This criticism has the rhetorical goal of diverting attention from Mazzucato’s proposal thanks to a strawman (statism or “sovietization”). A somewhat banal rhetorical strategy, in truth, which does no honor to those who practice it.

Mazzucato’s proposal has nothing to do with the “owner state” and, indeed, it could come true in the complete absence of public ownership of the means of production. At the same time, it is a proposal distinct from the one dear to the supporters of the market economy as “first best”, who see in the state intervention only a possible response to “market failures” and / or a market fixing role through antitrust rules and facilitation of free competition.

The cornerstone of Mazzucato’s proposal is the redefinition of the very concept of public value and public action, which can be summarized in five points:

1) economic growth has not only a rate, but also and above all a direction;

2) innovation requires risk-taking investments, both private and public;

3) the state plays a crucial role not only as a market-fixer, but also as a market-maker;

4) effective public policies combine objectives from above with learning and co-responsibility from below;

5) the definition and grounding of the “missions” requires the active construction of consent.

The idea of ​​public action, transversal to these points, is based on a networked state, intended as a node of a distributed power network, which acts as a facilitator and coordinator between actors, sectors and resources. In this sense, fundamental for the implementation of a mission-oriented approach, is the need to strengthen the development of skills and competences within the State, so that it can effectively play a coordinating role to face the challenges society through innovation. Contracting the definition and resolution of the challenges facing companies only to the “rationality” of large corporations means entrusting the market – and only that – with the definition of collective objectives.

To reconsider the entrepreneurial role of the state, the scholar refers to the distinction between risk and uncertainty. Uncertainty situations are those in which not only the outcome of the actions is unknown, but the likelihood of a certain event occurring rather than another is not known either. Private investors tend to shy away from this type of scenario, which particularly characterizes projects at the frontier of scientific research. Here the state’s business function has the raison d’etre: a key role in financing forward-looking research and innovation projects, from the moment of their start up to that of marketing the results.

This role performs two crucial tasks: to make “patient capital” available to investors and to promote innovative partnerships between researchers, universities, public laboratories and companies, directing particular interests in directions compatible with the public good. In other words, the entrepreneurial state generates new markets, especially where heavy capital investments are required in situations of radical uncertainty. A state of this type has above all the role of indicating the horizon of collective and ambitious goals, rejecting the idea that the public establishes the rules of the game while businesses play their game and society expresses itself only through consumer sovereignty . But also rejecting the idea that political consensus and administrative intervention follow distinct and separate paths or that one can refer to the other in a completely instrumental way. In facing mission-oriented action, politics, market, society and administration win or lose together.

Just the things said, it is clear that the criticisms of “sovietization” are completely instrumental and, in truth, not a little embarrassing for those who express them.

More detailed, on the contrary, are the criticisms of those who consider the application of the idea to the Italian case difficult, if not impossible or counterproductive. This is because the proposal has worked in the States, with a very different “culture” of the PA, with a “acquiring state” of new technologies, with innovative public procurement and funding of “basic” research and science. In Italy this would be impossible, or almost impossible: reforming our PA to make it entrepreneurial would require a strong and stable policy, a far-sighted and competent ruling class, an ability to nurture a real PA reform without serving corporate interests.

In the absence of these conditions, the only possible way is to reduce the range of activities where the “public” intervenes with the private sector, thus obliging the PA to do few things and good (health / welfare, safety / justice, school, infrastructure) , leading her to think about effectiveness and not about formalisms, and accepting that the state can buy goods and services from the private sector and does not necessarily have to produce them. The strong point of this position is that the “cancer” of the country is not only or is it a far-fetched statism, but the mix between this and an anti-market private corporatism and that, consequently, it is necessary to make the markets truly open and contestable. . At this point, the inefficiencies, both of the public and private sectors, would emerge: even the familism and the “decoction” management of private companies could change not by decree or by state intervention, but with market discipline.

This proposal, very different from the criticisms of “sovietization”, has however two important limits. The first, general, is not to consider that the role of the “innovative state” does not end in the “good and efficient” public administration, but calls out the role of politics, understood as the ability of a community to set ambitious and public with respect to the solution of wicked problems. Go to moon, fight the cancer, stop climate change fight poverty: problems that refer to complex, multidimensional challenges, which weave multiple levels of scale and which do not have linear and simple solutions. Problems involving conflicting interests and negative sum games where – at least in the short term – winners and losers are generated. Solutions, therefore, not manageable through a technocratic approach, but which require the construction of political consensus and the shared definition of long-term time horizons. When these objectives, as it often is, involve radical uncertainty and not just “risk”, the hero entrepreneur and private investments need the political front to be translated into a networked public action that mobilizes efforts, resources and sectors economic as a whole, valuing diversity and complementarity as a precondition for a company’s innovative capacity.

The second weakness of the “relevant” and non-instrumental criticisms is the excessive confidence in the “market discipline” ability to eliminate rents and corporatism. The Italian case shows that since the 90s, when the public hand, both for the ideological change following the Reagan / Thatcher season and for contingent public budget reasons, has gradually gone downsized with the sale of large state-owned companies and the liquidation of IRI, the Italian production system has not experienced a flowering season, but has even more accentuated the negative traits of a capitalist system of late industrialization with heavy symptoms of cronyism (clientelism): under-sizing of companies, predominance of the labor factor over the capital factor, low investments in research and innovation, preference for non-tradable sectors protected from foreign competition, dualism between companies that work on the internal market and those aimed at export to markets international, family and relational capitalism.

The state in recent years has therefore not been an “enemy” of the enterprise, as many people like to say with somewhat superficial and, at the bottom, populist analyzes, but it has been the guarantor of the conservation of this type of capitalism, maintaining with its bureaucracy, difficulty in accessing services, often brainy laws and regulations, slowness of justice, fiscal harshness of some taxes and generosity unique in the world in others (think of inheritance tax), advantages of position and barriers to entry and development, then offsetting all companies with a repression of the cost of labor and a regulatory liberalization, which is however still cumbersome and complicated, of its use.

The counter-proof is precisely the non-existent social mobility of our country, one of the worst among all those of the OECD.

In reality, therefore, the entrepreneurial state of Mazzucato would be the complete reversal of this policy: from guarantor of immobility and “who has, who does not manage” to a modern partner who facilitates entrepreneurial dynamism and innovation in our economy . More than the non-existent danger of statism, this seems to be the reason behind so many preconceived oppositions.

We hope to be wrong.

