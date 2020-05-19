Murder in Bonate Sopra: son kills stabbing mother and then attempts suicide | Photo

A woman, Gian Paola Previtali, 66 years old, was stabbed to death in her home in Bonate Sopra, in the Bergamo area. To kill her, according to the first investigations of the carabinieri, was the 39-year-old son, who then attempted suicide. been saved and not serious. The woman was hit in the chest with a knife. The son was taken to the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo.