Assault on Ikea, the alarm is now for the weekend: “There is a risk of re-opening” – La Repubblica

0
4


  1. Assault on Ikea, the alarm is now on the weekend: “There is a risk of re-opening” La Repubblica
  2. Ikea Corsico, long queues for the Corriere della Sera reopening
  3. Phase 2, Ikea reopens: half of Italy in the Tgcom24 queue
  4. Turin, assault on Ikea, the unions: “Fifteen thousand people for the reopening, that’s not the way” La Repubblica
  5. Coronavirus, Ikea stores restart: long queues at the entrance on the first day of reopening Il Fatto Quotidiano
  6. View full coverage on Google News



Source link
https://torino.repubblica.it/cronaca/2020/05/19/news/assalto_all_ikea_l_allarme_ora_e_per_il_weekend_si_rischia_il_bis_della_riapertura_-257110846/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here