Assault on Ikea, the alarm is now for the weekend: “There is a risk of re-opening” – La Repubblica

- Assault on Ikea, the alarm is now on the weekend: “There is a risk of re-opening” La Repubblica
- Ikea Corsico, long queues for the Corriere della Sera reopening
- Phase 2, Ikea reopens: half of Italy in the Tgcom24 queue
- Turin, assault on Ikea, the unions: “Fifteen thousand people for the reopening, that’s not the way” La Repubblica
- Coronavirus, Ikea stores restart: long queues at the entrance on the first day of reopening Il Fatto Quotidiano
- View full coverage on Google News
Source link
https://torino.repubblica.it/cronaca/2020/05/19/news/assalto_all_ikea_l_allarme_ora_e_per_il_weekend_si_rischia_il_bis_della_riapertura_-257110846/