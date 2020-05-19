Ztl suspended until July, Italy Viva votes with the opposition, traders cheer | BlogSicilia

It was learned with great relief the decision taken by the City Council which established to extend the suspension of the Ztl until next July 31 against the proposal of the junta and the Councilor for mobility Giusto Catania who believed instead of sanctioning the recovery after the stop caused by Covid 19 with the restart of the Ztl immediately.

But the measure proposed by Giusto Catania and the Mayor Orlando was in this case opposed precisely by his majority who deemed, with the votes of Italia Viva, to support the cause of the traders who almost in unison believed that the restart of the ztl already in these days.

“The Ztl is a conquest of the city and there is no going back, but political forces have the duty to deal with reality: the pandemic has not passed, trade is on its knees, public mobility must be rethought and therefore first to reactivate the Ztl you need a supplement of reflection and comparison with residents and commercial activities, to reach a shared choice. – are the words of Dario Chinnici group leader of Italia Viva in council at the end of the voting operations – In the Chamber vote the groups of Italia Viva and Italia Viva-Sicilia Futura were consistent with their ideas, – continues Chinnici – unlike other majority political forces who have instead reversed, and we can only wish for a greater comparison with the councilors: tonight is yet another demonstration that forward leaks are of little use “.

On the same wavelength the words of Antonio Cottone, President Fipe: “Great appreciation towards the city council which voted to suspend the provision on the LTZ until at least July 31st. Obviously we would have preferred a longer time but it is already a sign of openness towards the economic fabric of the city which is currently about to collapse. We await a further effort, which we ask loudly, intervening concretely on the exemption of the TARI and TOSAP taxes and the consequent free concession of public land “.