Acun Ilıcalı shared the moments Berkan shouted during the prize game: The first contestant who sent me mail

<h2 class="haber_ozet">In Survivor 2020, Berkan scored his team's hopes for the flag race during the award game and shouted "tranquilo", which means "quiet" in Spanish. Acun Ilıcalı, on the other hand, shared those moments on his social media account with the note "The first competitor who sent me mail".</h2> </p><div> <p>An exciting episode took place in Survivor 2020, the popular competition program of TV8 screens. While the situation was in favor of 9-8 celebrities in the award game, Berkan and Yunus Emre went on the course. In Survivor 2020 prize game, Berkan team of volunteers defeated Yunus Emre from the team of celebrities and scored points for his team.

AN ANSWER FROM BERKAN MAKES ACUN SMILE

Survivor Berkan took the number and brought the hopes of his team to the relay race. While Survivor Berkan was enjoying the joy of the game, he used the word “tranquilo”, which means “quiet” in Spanish. Acun IlıcalıAsked Berkan about the meaning of tranquilo. Berkan’s answer to the question made Acun Ilıcalı laugh.

“FIRST COMPETITOR THAT PUT ME MAIL”

Acun Ilıcalı, on the other hand, shared the moments that Berkan shouted as “tranquilo” with his followers through his personal Instagram account. Ilıcalı shared those moments with the note “The first competitor who sent me mail”.

