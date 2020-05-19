Two meters between the worshipers: the prayer houses will open from today

Prime Minister Netanyahu with the new Minister of Health Edelstein, Interior Minister Deri and Prime Minister Ben Shabbat, after which it was decided to allow the opening of prayer houses starting tomorrow.

The government (Tuesday) approved in a telephone poll the cancellation of the ban on staying in prayer houses, beaches and museums. This is after an earlier consultation

The opening of prayer houses will be possible according to the following outline:

– Up to 50 participants in the space

– Keeping a distance of 2 meters between the worshipers

– Corona trustee appointment

– Attire masks

– Adhering to hygiene rules

After the decision is made, Israel’s Chief Rabbi David Lowe thanked the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, the Interior Minister and the Chief of the General Staff who “responsibly decided to open the synagogues while adhering to the remoteness guidelines to prevent a recurrence of the Corona virus. The Chief Rabbi urges the general public to pay close attention to the synagogue and to adhere strictly to preventing the synagogue from being closed again. ”

Earlier yesterday, Rabbi Lau addressed an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding that the synagogues be opened immediately. The Chief Rabbi noted in his letter that during the closure he respected the government’s restrictions and issued halachic instructions to make it easier for the public to pray, but at the same time it is not possible that despite all the reliefs, the synagogues will remain closed on lock and key.

“Prayer in the public occupies an important place in Jewish life,” Rabbi Lau wrote. “During the closure days, I issued light halakhic instructions on prayer bikes in the public in the circumstances that were created. The public, with full responsibility, complied and followed these guidelines.

The beaches open to the baths

Another amendment that was approved tonight is the cancellation of the beach stay ban. Staying on the beach will be possible by adhering to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines against the spread of the corona, and in accordance with the “purple tea” rules, which include physical distance between bathers.

The government also approved the opening of visitors’ museums tonight. The museums will be opened without touchable facilities and operate in accordance with the rules of the “purple character” used in the operation of a public place.