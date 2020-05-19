Inside the Gameplay video arrives on May 20

There is still a lot to find out aboutin view of the release scheduled for the next month. For this reason, the Naughty Dog guys launched the format last week, which includes a series of in-depth videos on the different aspects of the new adventure of Joel and Ellie.

After the video diary dedicated to the history of The Last of Us Part 2, tomorrow May 20 will be the turn of Inside the Gameplay which, as the title clearly suggests, will offer us an in-depth look at the gameplay mechanics that will distinguish the new Sony exclusive. The release time on official PlayStation channels has not been revealed, but most likely it will arrive at 16:00, the same as last week.

Inside the Gameplay will not be the last event in the series, since Inside the Details is scheduled for May 27, while Inside the World is scheduled for June 3. After that, all we have to do is wait for theThe Last of Us Part 2 release scheduled for June 19. By the way, we take this opportunity to remind you that on the same day the PS4 Pro Limited Edition of The Last of Us Part 2 will be launched, together with official themed hard drives, headphones and Dualshock!