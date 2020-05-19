Turkey is a trap set – Esfender KORKMAZ

established in Turkey in 2000 with the IMF recommendations, the currency board (Currency Board) on the basis of employee moving anchor (Crawling PEP) was determined by the system. The exchange rate increase for 2000 was determined as 20 percent compared to target inflation. However, when the CPI rate was 39 percent in 2000, pressure was exerted on TL. The black market exchange rate rose.

When there was a crisis in February 2001, the IMF asked for the floating exchange rate policy, which is the opposite of the moving “anchor” proposed this time in 1999 and implemented in 2000.

At that time, I was writing at Gözcü. Gözcü was a daily newspaper published in his group born between 1996 and 2007, with an average circulation of around 140 thousand, directed by Rahmi Turan. I had two offers in my column and press in this newspaper;

First; As of July 1, the commitment to post exchange rates ends. The tape system is coming. It is necessary to expand the tape system until July 1. In the first 3 months, it is necessary to act in a 15 percent band, in the second 3 months in the 20 percent band. Thus, the band system does not change, its margin changes. There is no need to shelve the program.

Latter; The floating exchange system is the opposite of the current system. in Turkey, the market structure is not suited to this system, no forward exchange transactions, dollarization have not established a floating exchange rate system to provide automatic balance in these reasons. Let’s move on to a controlled exchange system.

In 2005, I made a short study called exchange rate risk. Here, I explained that the floating exchange system would disturb stability. (This study can be viewed on your web page.)

In the floating exchange rate system, if the current account deficit arises, the demand for foreign exchange increases. Currencies increase. Imports decrease, exports increase. Current balance is provided. The currency comes to balance. However, between 2004 and 2012 more hot money entered the current account deficit. The rate did not increase. TL was valued. Central Bank CPI based real exchange rate became 127 in 2007. So TL was valued 27 percent. Contrary to the exchange rate policy, imports increased. The current account deficit increased. The valuation of TL benefited speculative capital. As TL appreciates, it took more foreign currency than it brought speculative capital.

We had a currency shock in 2018, our foreign debt cost increased. Inflation exceeded 40 percent in Yi-PPI and 25 percent in CPI. Economic balances turned upside down. The increase in the exchange rate did not serve exports. Because the ratio of imported inputs in the production of export goods is around 70 percent and 80 percent.

IMF than Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia and the floating exchange rate policy was imposed in the same way to the Philippines. However, as seen in the table below, these countries still could not break the low income level despite the increase in per capita income in current dollars. Turkey is an intermediate output to high middle income group as GDP per capita in current dollars. But now it is under $ 10,000 again. In 2018 and 2019, it also fell below the income per capita level of 2007.

GDP per capita in Current Dollars

Countries 2007 2018 Percentage change Thailand 3973 7272 83.0 Endenosia 1860 3894 109.0 Philippines 1670 3102. 85.7 Turkey 9711 9370 -3.5

The floating exchange rate policy only served for speculative capital. Speculative capital has driven globalization and dominated governments. until 2011. Turkey also showing their activities of Soros’s open society institute’m saying this is proof.

Soros, it impacted politics in Turkey. We have to analyze who is effective in how DSP and Ecevit go. It is clear facts that Kemal Derviş smashed the DSP, and the same Derviş wanted to bring the CHP to the Soros line, but Baykal did not allow it.

Soros; that it directs politics in countries, ”I support such processes all over the world. We are doing it now in Liberia, we can do it in Nepal. ” as explained.

The Chinese currency Yuan was linked to the US Dollar in 1994 with a fixed exchange rate. It constantly gives current surplus. the same is not true fixed exchange rate regime in Turkey. However, we should move to an intermediate regime in line with today’s economic conditions.