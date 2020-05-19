Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch’s biggest game, much larger than InFamous – Multiplayer.it

Ghost of Tsushima Finally, it has also been revealed regarding the gameplay, and the Sucker Punch team has no hesitation in defining it the bigger game I’ve ever developed far, far wider than InFamous, or the series that made the team famous all over the world.

“It’s much bigger than InFamous: Second Son,” he explained Jason Connell, creative director of Ghost of Tsushima, in an interview with IGN. “It is certainly the biggest game that Sucker Punch has ever worked on and by far, both in terms of the amount of content and simply the size of the explorable area, from the point of view of physical extension.”

Co-director Nate Fox recently reported that the duration the game is between 40 and 50 hours, including secondary contents, however as often happens also in this case it is difficult to give a precise quantity, considering the different game styles that can be adopted.

Obviously those who focus only on the main story will finish it before those who instead want to collect the various objects to be discovered and carry out all the secondary quests, but also based on what you want to explore just to observe the environments.

As for the sceneryConnell pointed out that in Sucker Punch they worked to try to represent a remarkable variety of settings: “We have tried hard, also from the perspective of the artistic direction, to make each area very distinguishable and peculiar, thus trying not to water down the contents making them rams, “he said.

This also has a practical function in the game: instead of placing markers in each place to make it recognized, the fact of making the various very characteristic areas it also allows you to better identify them on sight, perhaps seeing them from an elevated position.

On Ghost of Tsushima we also learned that the inFAMOUS karma system is a distant memory and that the experience is not limited to going around fighting a few enemies.