Flash … Flash … tsunami warning for the first time were given two provinces in Turkey

According to AFAD’s data, there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 at 02.22 and 4.4 at 03.02 near the island of Crete in the Mediterranean. A large number of aftershocks occurred, of which 4 were magnitudes.

“THESE EARTHQUAKES IN THE MEDITERRANEAN CAN LONG LONG”

DEU Earthquake Research Center Manager Dr. Hasan Sözbilir stated that after the earthquake that occurred in Albania late last year, the number and magnitude of earthquakes were observed in the island of Crete:

There was a main shock of 6.4 in the past weeks and there were up to 5 aftershocks. The earthquakes that are happening nowadays are also very close to that side. Most likely there are breaks in the form of benefit arms. Because the Hellenic plunge sinking zone is a single deep structure, but as it climbs up to the sea floor, it divides into many fault branches. These earthquakes in the Mediterranean can take a long time. This fault, which produced earthquakes up to 8 in the past, also caused many tsunamis.

ÇANAKKALE, İSKENDERUN AND CYPRUS ALERT

Sözbilir stated that the earthquakes in question cause the possibility of causing tremors exceeding 7 in the future, and said:

It is impossible to know this in advance. However, this fault has created such earthquakes in the past. In the Mediterranean, this fault may trigger triggers on the far west end of the North Anatolian Fault, which is linked to further north faults, namely on the sides of Çanakkale, or on the southern side of Iskenderun and Cyprus. It can also cause tsunami in these regions. If the magnitude of the earthquakes on the Cretan side reaches 7.5, the danger of a tsunami begins to occur on our Mediterranean shores.