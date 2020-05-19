Dead 10 year old boy stuck in the dumpster of used clothes in Bergamo

A 10-year-old boy died crushed by the door of a yellow Caritas bin for the collection of used clothes in Bolton, a village 15 kilometers from Bergamo. The child died in the evening at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he had been transferred by ambulance in unfortunately desperate conditions after being extracted by the firefighters from the dumpster, which was dismantled. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the crush injuries were too severe. An autopsy will probably be arranged.

The child, the son of an Italian-Ivorian couple who has 4 other children r who lives in a popular housing assigned by the municipality for the serious conditions of poverty, was alone when he climbed on the dumpster. To notice the situation was a passing woman who raised the alarm. They intervened two ambulances and the 118 car repair, firefighters and carabinieri. The firefighters had to dismantle the dumpster in via Montegrappa, equipped with a mechanism that works only to insert clothes and that prevents them from being pulled out even by using hooks, to free the little one: perhaps he had climbed up to the entrance to take clothes.

