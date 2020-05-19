Decrease in corona virus infection

a a A

In the daily update of the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, it is reported that the number of active corona patients in Israel is 2,946 – the lowest figure in Israel since March 27.

According to the update, as of this morning there were 12 new cases of infection, and the total number of infections currently stands at 16,659.

In addition, 143 people recovered from the disease in the past day, and 13,435 in total.

Of the active patients, 42 were in moderate condition and 50 were in severe condition, of which 38 were respiratory. The number of victims of the virus has risen by 2 today, and now stands at 278 dead. During the day, 4,495 tests were performed, compared to 7,602 yesterday.

Deri in the Square interview: 70 percent of patients in Corona were anxious