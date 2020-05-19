Travel permit application inquiry screen

WHO CAN GET TRAVEL PERMIT?

The Ministry of the Interior sent an additional circular to the governorates, setting out exceptions to vehicle entry restrictions. In the circular, which included exceptions regarding the application, people who can obtain a Travel Permit are listed as follows:

“- Those who are discharged from the hospital where they are treated and want to return to their residence, who are referred with a doctor’s report or who have received a doctor appointment and control.

– Those who will travel to attend the funeral of himself or his wife, first-degree relatives or siblings who passed away.

– Those who will accompany the funeral transfer, provided that they do not exceed 4 people, except those with the cause of death of Kovit-19.

– Those who want to complete their military service and return to their settlements.