Will grocery stores and markets be open during the holidays? On which days and times will the grocery, market, greengrocer, butchers be open?

With the last minute development, the working hours of grocery stores and markets were determined during the Ramadan Feast, where the curfew would be implemented. In the circular sent to the 81 provincial governorships of the Ministry of Interior, it was announced that on Thursday, 21.05.2020 and Friday, 22.05.2020, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits can continue their activities until 23:00.

On Saturday, May 23, grocery stores, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits can operate between 10.00-17.00.

Here is the Ministry of Internal Affairs circular…

OPEN BUSINESS, BUSINESS AND INSTITUTIONS

* In order to minimize the effects of curfew restrictions on daily life; a) Market, grocery store, greengrocer, butchers and dried fruits;

* a.1- Market, grocery store, greengrocer, butchers and nuts will continue their activities until 23:00 on Thursday, 21.05.2020 and Friday, 22.05.2020 before curfew.

* a.2- On Saturday, 23.05.2020, the market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher and dried fruit producers will be able to operate between 10.00-17.00 on the condition that they are limited to meeting the compulsory needs of our citizens (except those aged 65 and over and under 20) and not to drive. (Except for our disabled citizens) will be able to go to the nearest markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried nuts. Between the same hours, grocery stores, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits will also be able to sell to houses / addresses.

* a.3- 24.05.2020 Sunday, 25.05.2020 Monday and 26.05.2020 Tuesday businesses selling markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits on days will be closed.

* b) On 23.05.2020 Saturday, 24.05.2020 Sunday, 25.05.2020 Monday and 26.05.2020 Tuesday, the bakery and / or bakery-licensed workplaces and the vendors that sell bread only, and where the dessert production is made / sold workplaces will be open. (Only bread, bakery and dessert can be sold in these workplaces.)

* On 23.05.2020 Saturday, 24.05.2020 Sunday and 25.05.2020 Monday, 26.05.2020 Tuesday, business places that sell dessert can only be sold as a home / address service.

* c) Restaurant and restaurant-style workplaces to serve as a package only to homes on Saturday, 23.05.2020, Sunday, 24.05.2020, Monday, 25.05.2020 and Tuesday, 26.05.2020, for the occasion of Ramadan Feast,

* ç) Workplaces that carry out activities related to the production, transportation and sales of medicines, medical devices, medical masks and disinfectants,

* d) Public and private health institutions and organizations, pharmacies, veterinary clinics and animal hospitals,

* e) Public institutions and establishments and enterprises (Airports, ports, border gates, customs, highways, nursing homes, elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, Emergency Call Centers, AFAD Units, Vefa Social Support Units, Migration Management, required for the maintenance of compulsory public services. , PTT etc.),

* f) Number of fuel stations and tire repairers to be determined by the Governorships / District Governorates, one for each 50,000 inhabitants, and one for every 50 km on the intercity highway and motorway, if any, within the boundaries of the city. tire repairers will be determined by drawing lots and markets of the on-call fuel stations will be open.),

* g) Large plants and enterprises (such as refinery and petrochemical plants, thermal and natural gas conversion plants) that operate strategically in the natural gas, electricity and petroleum sectors,

* ğ) Companies distributing drinking water filling facilities and drinking water, newspapers and kitchen tubes,

* h) Animal shelters, animal farms and animal care centers,

* i) Emergency construction, equipment, etc. to increase the capacity of health services. businesses / companies carrying out the activities,

* i) On the condition that it is allowed by the Provincial / District Hygiene Board, the facilities where the production of basic foodstuffs such as pasta, flour and bakery products, milk, meat, fish and the production of basic foodstuffs and production of paper and cologne are the main ones. the facilities where the raw materials needed for the production are made,

* j) Domestic and foreign transportation (including export / import / transit passes) and logistics companies,

* k) Hotels and accommodation places,

* l) Production facilities that provide packaging to sectors such as food, cleaning and medicine,

* m) Large constructions and mines, whose construction or construction continues by accommodating the employees at the construction site located in the construction site / mining area (Within the scope of this article, it is allowed if the construction and accommodation are within the same construction site area, employees from another place are not allowed to come and those who stay at the site are not allowed to go to another place. The working area is limited to the construction area / mining sites only.

* n) Newspaper, radio and television organizations and newspaper printing presses,

* o) Subject to export, which has been previously contracted / committed and must be trained within the specified period; workplaces and facilities producing goods, materials, products, equipment (provided that they prove their current obligations and comply with the mentioned conditions),

* ö) Agricultural Credit Cooperatives that sell fuel for agricultural purposes,

* p) Considering the rain-related agricultural activities during the restriction period, it will be determined by drawing lots according to the need to be determined by the Governorships / District Governorates; pesticides, seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, etc. enterprises selling products related to agricultural production,

* o) Vegetable / fruit wholesalers on Saturday, 23.05.2020 and Tuesday, 26.05.2020.