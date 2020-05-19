Milan, as soon as possible Ibra-Gazidis match. A young Frenchman for the rear

The signals Ibrahimovic is launching them via social and not only, also through some indiscretion that filters from Milanello. The Swede has not closed the doors to the Rossoneri, but wants to understand the company’s intentions. But now it’s up to Milan to tighten, Ivan Gazidis will have to move to meet Ibra and start talking about it in a concrete way. There are many daily rumors about Zlatan, from the suggestion Bologna (with my friend Mihajlovic who would like him with him next year), passing through the Hammarby, a Stockholm company of which Ibra is co-owner. But Milan has the priority, the question is whether Milan also really intend to continue with the Swede.

With the advent of Rangnick, the Rossoneri could change their strategy and plans for the future and focus on young players, so Ibra could no longer be the centerpiece of the team. And that’s exactly what the Malmö champion wants to know, if he still has a dominant role in the team then he could continue his career in the Rossoneri, otherwise he would take other paths. The choice of the next coach and the club’s programs will be the main reasons for his choice, it is not an economic question. The face to face with Gazidis will be fundamental, and we hope that it will happen as soon as possible to stop rumors and indiscretions. If it does not, it can also be read as the club’s willingness to let Ibra leave without trying to hold him back. The Zlatan knot will be an important testing ground for Gazidis, as will the renewal of Donnarumma.

On the other hand, AC Milan continues to monitor various defense profiles. A few weeks ago we talked about Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg, but in addition to a conversation with Maldini in the past weeks, there have been no further developments. Also in France, Milan could draw from the PSG, because Tanguy Kouassi, the central defender who made his debut this season in Ligue 1 as a starter and also in the Champions League, is very interested. Kouassi has made six appearances in Ligue 1, three in the French Cup and two in the Champions League until the end of the tournament, and has not yet turned eighteen. Milan would take it to zero, being the contract expiring in June, therefore an interesting deal. There are also other foreign clubs on Kouassi but the boy seems willing to play and therefore to choose the solution that allows him to have more space. Moncada is at work with the boy’s family, and he who knows the French market well has a preferential lane.

Meanwhile, the CTS ok to the modified protocol arrived yesterday evening, a green light that will allow Milan to carry out collective training in the next few days. The players were swabbed yesterday morning, while the only one who is not training in Milanello is Franck Kessie, still in quarantine after returning from the Ivory Coast.