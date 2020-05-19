Coronavirus, a 17 year old refuses over 7 million for his site: that’s why

MERCER ISLAND (United States) – “Buy me a coffee“(i.e.”Buy me a coffee“). This is the modest request for donations made by David Schiffmann, a 17-year-old boy who has just refused, in addition to a job at Microsoft and numerous offers from advertisements, as many as 8 million dollars (more than 7 million and 300 thousand euros) for the sale of his update site data related to Coronavirus in real time, followed by 30 million people. The motivation? “I’m not a speculator, I don’t want to take advantage of it“.

Who is Avi Schiffmann

Avi Schiffmann lives in Mercer Island, Washington state, and has worked hard, together with the “partner” Daniel Conlon who took care of the graphics, to create the popular tracking site, which exceeded 700 million unique users. “I have other plans for my future – says the 17 year old –, although many tell me that I will regret the decision to refuse so much money. I hope in the future tools like this will be created directly by the World Health Organization. The responsibility for creating these tools should not be in the hands of a random kid, but of the people who work for statistics“.