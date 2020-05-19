A tsunami warning was made for İskenderun and Çanakkale!

Dokuz Eylul University (DEU) Earthquake Research Center Director Dr. Hasan Sözbilir stated that the earthquakes in question cause the possibility of causing tremors exceeding 7 in the future:

” It is impossible to know this in advance. However, this fault has created such earthquakes in the past. In the Mediterranean, this is the westernmost tip of the North Anatolian Fault, which is linked to further north faults. Canakkale on the sides, or further south Alexander’s and can trigger triggers on the Cyprus side. In these regions tsunamimay cause. If the magnitude of the earthquakes on the side of Crete reaches 7.5, the danger of tsunami begins to occur on our Mediterranean shores. ”