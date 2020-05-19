‘May 19’ statement by Arda Turan

“I congratulate May 19 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day,” said Arda Turan, who mixed the festivals in a video he made on 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. This sharing of Arda Turan soon became an agenda in social media.

Arda Turan, who made a statement on his Instagram account, said, “I am fasting month of Ramadan. The human condition can dive into human beings. Nothing to enlarge this much. I hope the people who talk about this will have the opportunity to serve their country at least as much as I do. ” said.



Striking comment on Ercan Taner’s decision