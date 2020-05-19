How do payment deadlines change after Cura Italia?

The “Cura Italia” decree (D.L. 18/2020) has rewritten the terms for the approval of the 2019 financial statements for companies and entities.

Following the extension provided by law, it is likely to believe that they are the deadlines for paying the taxes resulting from the tax return are also deferred. Let’s see why.

The paragraph 3 dell ‘article 35 D.L. 18/2020 has determined that, for the year 2020, non-profit organizations, ODVs and aps registered in the appropriate registers “for which the deadline for approval of financial statements falls within the emergency period, as established by the resolution of the Council of Ministers of January 31, 2020, may approve their financial statements within …. [il] October 31, 2020“. And this, continues the norm, “also notwithstanding provisions of law, regulation or statute“.

As seen, the deferral is limited to three specific categories of subjects.

In the seat of conversion into law the decree was also introduced in the same article 35, paragraph 3-ter, according to which “the provision referred to in paragraph 3 also applies to entities governed by Chapters II and III of Title II of the first book of the civil code, as well as to entities referred to inarticle 73, paragraph 1, letter c)” of the Tuir.

This change tells us, in the first place, how it is still for the national legislator It is difficult to define non-profit organizations in a unified way.

Despite the Third sector reform, operated by Legislative Decree 117/2017 (Third Sector Code), the references are still many and different from each other.

In addition to specific categories, also identified by the CTS, and that is, Onlus, voluntary organizations is social promotion associations, the entities of the first book of the Civil Code (according to the definition of private law, therefore, regardless of the tax classification) but also the non-commercial entities, according to the tax definition, which gives it the Consolidated Income Tax Text.

In conclusion, associations, foundations, recognized or not, committees, regardless of whether they mainly carry out commercial activities or not, everyone will have this year more time to approve the budget.

In the event, however, these subjects must pay the IRES or IRAP what will be the deadline?

According to the provisions of the paragraph 1 dell ‘article 17 D.P.R. 435/2001 “the payment of the balance due on the basis of income tax return for legal entities and that of the regional tax on production activities is carried out within the last day of the sixth month following the closing of the tax period“. The term “ordinary“, For those with the tax period coinciding with the calendar year, it is therefore the June 30th p.v ..

However, it still provides forarticle 17 D.P.R. 435/2001, “the subjects who according to legal provisions approve the financial statements after the four-month deadline since the end of the year, they pay the balance due on the basis of the income tax return of legal entities and that of the regional tax on productive activities by the last day of the month following the month of approval of the financial statements“.

One wonders if this latter provision is applicable for the entities to which this year has been given the option to approve the financial statements by October 31, 2020, and that is, beyond the term of four months from the end of the year.

If so, if the assembly to approve the financial statements takes place, for example, on October 30, the payment of the taxes resulting from the declaration should be made by 30 November 2020, without the possibility of using the payment in installments.

This deadline, by the way, would also coincide with the deadline for the payment of the second down payment.

In practice, the balance 2019 and the first and second advance payments 2020.

If not, however, and if therefore the deadline remains that original set byarticle 17 D.P.R. 435/2001, and that is the June 30, 2020 for subjects with a tax period coinciding with the calendar year, the circumstance that taxes are paid before the financial statements are approved definitively, with the risk of having to proceed to integrations in the event that the shareholders’ meeting decides to change some significant element for the determination of taxes (for example, for prudence, decides to do not apply the 50% reduction in IRES arranged byarticle 6 D.P.R. 601/1973).

The issue, as seen, it is not trivial and therefore it is more necessary than ever for the Revenue Agency to express quickly, confirming whether or not the postponement of the term for the approval of the 2019 financial statements prepared byarticle 35 D.L. 18/2020 represents that “legal provision” to which thearticle 17 D.P.R. 435/2001 which allows the deferment of the deadline for the payment of the taxes resulting from the declaration.