Dombrovskis: at least 1000 billion recovery fund between loans and grants

The vice president of the EU executive returns to the fund for the recovery from the Covid-19 epidemic: no “copy-paste” from the proposal of France and Germany but a more ambitious project by our correspondent Beda Romano

The expected draft of the next Community budget, which must serve to finance the economic recovery after the shock caused by the flu pandemic, is still subject to arbitrage, one week after its presentation. There will be no “copy and paste” of the recent one Franco-German proposal, said the European Commission, seeking the consensus of all twenty-seven and opening the door to a more generous proposal than that presented by Paris and Berlin.

Dombrovskis: ambition and fund above 1000 billion euros

Speaking at the end of a meeting of European finance ministers, the Vice-President of the Community executive Valdis Dombrovskis stressed that the “ambition” of the European Commission is “to increase the financing capacity of the European budget not in terms of billions of euros, but to overcome the one thousand billion euros». In this context, he specified that “the money will be distributed in the form of loans and grants”.

Since the Fund for the Recovery «will be a mix between grants, subsidized credits and long-term loans – added the commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni to TG3 – in the end we will not be very far from those figures we have talked about in the last few thousand billion ». In their proposal, Paris and Berlin spoke of a fund for the recovery, within the framework of the EU budget, worth € 500 billion, all made up of grants (see Il Sole / 24 Ore yesterday).

Speaking before the speeches of the two commissioners, Commission spokesman Eric Mamer had refused to encrypt the Community proposal, pending its presentation on May 27th. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke about the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel and today he will ask the president of the EU executive Ursula von der Leyen to present a much more ambitious proposal than the € 500 billion of subsidies from the Franco-German project.

The two taboos broken by the Franco-German initiative

The Franco-German initiative breaks two taboos: that of net transfers and that of the common debt. On the one hand, it offers the Commission a framework. On the other, it puts pressure on partners. Speaking of grants for 500 billion euros, puts a limit on the expectations of one and a ceiling on the concerns of the other (Denmark, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands criticize the idea of ​​money in cash, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire confirmed yesterday from Paris).