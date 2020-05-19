Darüşşafaka Tekfen in the Basketball Champions League

In the statement made by FIBA ​​from Turkey Darüşşafaka Tekfen, from Spain Bilbao Basket Rytas Vilnius and Lithuania, where teams have registered to participate in the tournament it said.

BCL Senior Manager (CEO) Patrick Comninos noted that these clubs are pleased with their participation in the tournament, “We are excited to see that more clubs who want to win a top European cup have chosen the Basketball Champions League to pursue their dreams.” used expressions.

It was announced that the 2019-2020 season will end with the 8th final to be held between September 30 and October 4 in BCL, which was postponed due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) outbreak.