New rendering may show what the iPhone 12 series will look like

Apple seems to be holding an event in September of this year when the manufacturer is likely to introduce the new iPhone 12 series. Now a new concept has been created that shows what these models look like.

Judging by the image above, Apple seems to be able to introduce four new iPhones at this event. We can see that all models have front-facing camera pairs as well as different sensors – all but one in the shape of the 12 Pro Max. If that’s true, I hope it means that the 12 Pro Max will be especially advanced, at least for Apple.

However, it remains to be seen if Apple’s upcoming models will look like this.