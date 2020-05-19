Coronavirus, Brazil third country for infections and deaths. In Chile protests over food. India has passed the 100 thousand infected threshold

Read Also Coronavirus, Trump: “I have been taking a hydroxychloroquine pill a day for over a week. WHO? A puppet from China “

Latin America is the new front to be kept under observation in the spread of Sars Cov 2. A new strong progression of theit caused a further leap forward of well over 20,000 cases of infections in the area that reached 543,378, of which 30,474 died. The ANSA analysis covers 34 Latin American countries and territories. Brazil continues to burn the stages by overcoming theand settling, with 254,200 infections and 16,792 deaths, in third place in the world rankings, afterwards(1,504,244) e(290 678). Peru follows with 94,933 cases of contagion and 2,789 deaths, and Mexico (51,663 and 5,332).

In the ranking with more than 5,000 infections there are Chile (46.059 and 478), Ecuador (33.582 and 2.799), Colombia (16.295 and 592), Dominican Republic (12.725 and 434), Panama (9.606 and 275) and Argentine (8,068 and 374). Just in Chile the coronavirus is causing a great crisis. There have been riots and clashes of demonstrators with the police. The demand for food appears to be the first point of the protests.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera yesterday announced five new measures: the distribution of 2.5 million packages of food and other basic necessities to the most vulnerable and needy middle-class families, a fund with state guarantees and a network of financial institutions to provide loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The third measure concerns the launch in a short time of a pspecial program for strengthening public and private mental health services, with a digital platform for consultation, support and recommendations on the subject. The fourth provision provides for a strengthening of the network of healthcare residences. Finally, the collection and distribution of information on the spread of coronavirus in the country will be strengthened. Always on the continent there are the USA which recorded 21,551 cases and 785 deaths from the disease yesterday according to statistics published by the American university Johns Hopkins. The total death toll in the country has exceeded 90,000 (now 90,369), while the confirmed infections are 1,508,957. So far 283,178 people have been healed.

In Asia the balance of cases in India has exceeded the 100,000 threshold, infections in the country have reached 101,139, while the deaths caused so far by the virus are 3,164. The data were confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health. The Indian Medical Research Council, for its part, has announced that 2,404,267 tests have been performed nationwide.

