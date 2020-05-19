The Palestinian Authority promises frontline destruction of Israel in a holy war for Allah – Israel.net

Abu Mazen media and religious leaders insist on the duty to fight for Palestine “from the sea to the Jordan” as an inalienable Islamic territory

By Itamar Marcus

When the Palestinian Authority decides to take an editorial written by an unimportant author and publish it on the front page of its official newspaper, it means that the message contained in that editorial reflects the position of the Palestinian Authority and that it wants it to come loud and clear to the Palestinian population.

The editorial of a Lebanese named Hala Salameh, published last May 11 in the official newspaper of the Palestinian Authority Al-Hayat Al-Jadidabasically sums up the views of an extremist Muslim religious leader.

The article opens with the title: “Palestine is a waqf of Allah “. Every Palestinian knows that waqf it means inalienable Islamic heritage and, in the specific case, Islamic holy land. And he knows that Islamic law prohibits allowing a waqf remain under non-Islamic jurisdiction.

“Palestine – underlines the article – is a waqf of Allah and cannot be sold, sold or negotiated “.

In support of the thesis, the author cites the Lebanese judge of the shari’a Khaldoun Oraymet, who assures that Allah will guarantee that “Palestine” (referring to all Israel) will be conquered by Muslims through war as happened in the past:

“Allah’s will will be fulfilled and we will make our entrance into the Al-Aqsa mosque as we entered it for the first time in the time of Caliph Omar [Omar ibn Al-Khattib, 637] and how we entered it in Saladin’s time [Saladin Al-Ayyubi, 1187]”.

Finally, the author still quotes the religious leader Oraymet who, after complaining that the real battle against Israel has not yet begun, urges the Palestinians to embark on a perpetual conflict, without ever abdicating hope since Israel will eventually be destroyed even if it will take 400 years:

“Unfortunately, our battle with the Zionist movement has not yet started. The inhabitants of Palestine and with them the Arabs – Muslims and Christians alike – have fought Europeans for 200 years to save Palestine. We will remain in conflict with the Zionist enemy for 400 years in order to free every single part of the land of Palestine “.

Palestinian Media Watch had previously reported a similar message from the Lebanese cleric himself when he was interviewed on the Palestinian Authority’s official radio in May 2018. Oraymet then sent his greetings to the Palestinians “who throw blessed stones at the Zionist snake” and had claimed that the country is waqf from the sea [Mediterraneo] to the river [Giordano]”.

The repeated presentation of the destruction of Israel as an obligatory religious duty in the name of Allah is extremely dangerous, since Muslims are always taught that it is forbidden to compromise on Allah’s will. Not only the media of the Palestinian Authority, but also its most authoritative religious leaders often presented the conflict with Israel as a mandatory religious war in the name of Allah.

Mahmoud Al-Habbashappointed by Palestinian Authority President Abu Mazen as his personal adviser to Islam and head of the Courts of shari’a, shares this ideology:

“The whole land of Palestine is land waqf and it is a blessed land. It is forbidden to sell, transfer property or encourage employment even for just a millimeter of it “

(from the official PA newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, October 22, 2014).

In the same way Muhammad Hussein, Grand Mufti of the Palestinian Authority for Jerusalem and Palestinian Territories and president of the Supreme Fatwa Council, said:

“Palestine, which includes Jerusalem within it, is land waqf and is prohibited by the law of shari’a transfer it or favor its transfer of property to enemies, because it is part of Islamic public property. The concession to enemies of the ownership of the Islamic territory, or part of it, is null and constitutes treason “

(from the official Palestinian Authority newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, April 13, 2018).

(From: palwatch, 15.5.20)